Water assistance program helps struggling families pay water bill

A program in Hampton Roads is stepping up to ensure that families in need can access vital water services, providing relief to those struggling with utility bills.

“No matter how big or small, this program is helping struggling families pay their water bills. While we all rely on water for our day-to-day needs, many families in our area do not have that luxury," said Katie Cullipher with the Hampton Roads Help 2 Others Program.

We saw the challenges faced by families without normal water access for days in Richmond. In Hampton Roads, financial difficulties have made losing water service a pressing concern for some households.

Cullipher explained to ease this burden, they are stepping in to provide support. The program works closely with the Hampton Roads Sanitation District, Salvation Army, and the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission to offer eligible families up to $500 to help cover their utility bills.

Customers can only receive up to $500 in a calendar year. After a year has passed, they can apply again if they still need assistance.

“Without the ability to pay the bill, you risk losing access to that resource. This affects washing clothes, preparing meals for your kids, or taking a shower," said Cullipher. “It’s a reality for people going through tough times, which is why this program is so important to our community."

Program leaders noted an uptick in requests for assistance last year, emphasizing that applicants must live within the service area.

Those applying need to have a photo ID, proof of residency and proof of financial hardship, whether that be a recent pay stub, proof of losing employment or a high medical bill.

“We certainly see peaks around the holiday season and just afterward, as people are stretched even thinner than usual, which can lead to financial emergencies," Cullipher added.

The program is not income-based, and those in need of assistance can apply by contacting their local Salvation Army command.

The Salvation Army will screen applicants to verify eligibility and determine how much money is needed to pay the bills. After approval, the requests will be sent to the sanitation district, which makes the payment on the customer’s behalf so that they can keep their water service.

