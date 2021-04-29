Water service to be disrupted in Suffolk area

SUFFOLK, VA - The Department of Public Utilities Line Maintenance Division will turn off water today, Thursday, April 29, to replace three main line water isolation valves at the intersection of Second Avenue and Pitchkettle Road.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., water services will be disrupted in the 600 block of Second Avenue, 200 block of Bute Street and the 200 block of Pitchkettle Road, impacting about 30 residences.

The Public Utilities staff placed door hangers for the affected residences on Wednesday, April 28.

For more info, contact the City of Suffolk Public Utilities Department at 757-514-7000.

