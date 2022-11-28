Watch Now
Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk

Posted at 9:29 AM, Nov 28, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. — This morning and afternoon, the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will be repairing a water transmission main in Burnett’s Mills. The repair will be worked on from 9:00 a.m. until around 2:00 p.m.

The project will interrupt water service on certain streets while the repair work is done. The following streets will have interrupted water service:

  • Burnetts Way
  • Hopemont Lane
  • Poplar Grove Crescent
  • Abingdon Circle
  • Timberneck Arch
  • Mallard Drive
  • Widgeon Court
  • Teal Court
  • Wood Duck Court

The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities can be reached at 757-514-7000 to answer questions.

