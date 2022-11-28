Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — This morning and afternoon, the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will be repairing a water transmission main in Burnett’s Mills. The repair will be worked on from 9:00 a.m. until around 2:00 p.m.
The project will interrupt water service on certain streets while the repair work is done. The following streets will have interrupted water service:
- Burnetts Way
- Hopemont Lane
- Poplar Grove Crescent
- Abingdon Circle
- Timberneck Arch
- Mallard Drive
- Widgeon Court
- Teal Court
- Wood Duck Court
The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities can be reached at 757-514-7000 to answer questions.