Water service will be temporarily interrupted for certain streets in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — This morning and afternoon, the Suffolk Department of Public Utilities will be repairing a water transmission main in Burnett’s Mills. The repair will be worked on from 9:00 a.m. until around 2:00 p.m.

The project will interrupt water service on certain streets while the repair work is done. The following streets will have interrupted water service:

Burnetts Way

Hopemont Lane

Poplar Grove Crescent

Abingdon Circle

Timberneck Arch

Mallard Drive

Widgeon Court

Teal Court

Wood Duck Court

The Suffolk Department of Public Utilities can be reached at 757-514-7000 to answer questions.