Waterway near Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake reopens after wastewater spill

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The waterway near the Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake is reopened, according to health officials.

Damage assessment finds sewage main 'crushed' by dredge anchor in Chesapeake canal

It comes after more than 2 million gallons of wastewater poured into the waterway when, according to an Army Corps of Engineers report, part of a dredge moving through the canal struck the 20-inch pipe located at the bottom.

2.5M gallons of wastewater spills from damaged pipe into Elizabeth River canal

The health department monitored the quality of the river along the waterway along with the Hampton Roads sanitation district. They said the area is now safe.