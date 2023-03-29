Watch Now
Waterway near Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake reopens after wastewater spill

Great Bridge Lock Park in Chesapeake
Engineers and divers worked in the shadow of Chesapeake's Great Bridge lock, Wednesday, to locate a sewage main break that spilled 2.5 million gallons of wastewater into the Elizabeth River.
Posted at 1:31 AM, Mar 29, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The waterway near the Great Bridge Lock in Chesapeake is reopened, according to health officials.

It comes after more than 2 million gallons of wastewater poured into the waterway when, according to an Army Corps of Engineers report, part of a dredge moving through the canal struck the 20-inch pipe located at the bottom.

The health department monitored the quality of the river along the waterway along with the Hampton Roads sanitation district. They said the area is now safe.

