Wawa now offering free coffee at new Virginia Beach location

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A new Wawa location has officially opened in Virginia Beach.

The Wawa store held a grand opening ceremony event on Friday at 1921 Centerville Turnpike, 7, featuring first responders, local officials and charity partners. The grand opening of this location is the 10th Wawa store in Virginia Beach and the 98th store in Virginia.

The event featured limited-edition Virginia Beach Wawa t-shirts for the first 100 customers through the door.

Wawa also presented a check for $256 to Ms. Fahrig, a teacher at Virginia Beach Woodstock Elementary School, to fully fund a project request submitted to Donor’s Choose to support their ‘Read to Succeed’ program as part of Wawa’s “Cheers to Classrooms” initiative.

To celebrate, Wawa will be providing free coffee until September 26 in the new location.

The event also helped launch a state-wide “Free Burgers for a Year,” contest where customers can share Wawa's IG story with the hashtag #Sweepstakes through September 26 for a chance to win a year's supply of burgers.