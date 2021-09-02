Wawa paying up to $9M in cash, gift cards to settle class action lawsuit after 2019 data breach

If you used a debit or credit card at any Wawa store or fuel pump between March 4, 2019, and December 12, 2019, you may be part of a class action settlement.

Wawa, Inc. has agreed to pay up to $9 million in cash and gift cards to settle a class action lawsuit regarding a data security incident Wawa announced in late 2019.

During this time period, cybercriminals accessed Wawa’s computer systems and obtained customers’ cardholder information, including credit and debit card numbers, card expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards that were used at Wawa stores or fuel pumps.

This settlement resolves claims on behalf of all customers who used their credit or debit cards at Wawa during this time.

In addition to the gift cards and monetary compensation, Wawa has implemented and agreed to further implement significant data security enhancements, collectively valued at no less than $35 million.

Wawa has denied the allegations made by the plaintiffs in these cases.

You have until November 29 to submit a claim, which you can do here.