'We are hurting:' Newport News city official says there is a critical need for public works employees

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The city of Newport News says they have a critical need for more staffing in their public works department. They’re operating at 76% of positions filled right now, but doing 100% of the work.

“We are hurting,” said training specialist Richard Childs. “We are hiring for numerous positions; we have equipment operators, construction maintenance workers, we have administrative people that we need.”

He said if the 79 open positions aren't filled, citizens in Newport News may feel the impact in their wallet.

“It becomes harder and harder for public works to do its job, sooner or later we would have to contract out and that’s just going to drive prices even higher than what they already are.”

The city uses a simulator to get entry level workers trained quickly and safely. Shamiea Hall demonstrated using an excavator to load material into a truck. She is a crew supervisor, and one of very few women in her field.

"I don’t like nothing or no one telling me what I can’t do,” said Hall.

Raymond Campos / WTKR

She encourages anyone to consider a career in public works.

“Accept the challenge, don’t be afraid," said Hall.

To see open positions as well as starting pay and other benefits, click here.