"We are hurting:" Newport News nonprofit still recovering after last year's catalytic converter thefts

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise across the nation. Data shows 153,000 thefts were reported in 2022 and here in Hampton Roads, the numbers are trending upwards.

The Dreams of Hope Foundation in Newport News was a part of that statistic. Last spring they had four of their five work vans ruined when the catalytic converters were stolen.

“We are hurting, definitely,” said executive director Simone Dreher.

She said they help the most vulnerable; the elderly, mentally ill and shut-in- and all of that requires working vehicles.

“One of the important things we need transportation for is picking up medications from the pharmacy," said Dreher. "So transportation is a huge barrier, which the catalytic converters have definitely negatively impacted our organization.”

According to Newport News Police, 200 catalytic converters were stolen in 2021. 328 catalytic converters were stolen in 2022.

So far in 2023, there have been 59 stolen.

Catalyic converters only go for a couple hundred dollars on the after market, but to replace them, it's thousands. Dreher told News 3 that's money that the nonprofit just doesn't have.

“Funding has been definitely limited,” said Dreher.

Despite the financial strain, their mission lives on.

“I just know that when there’s a will there’s a way," said Dreher.

Dreams of Hope has a fundraiser happening on Tuesday, April 25. Their goal is to raise $25,000 to buy two new work vans. They're located at 7320 Warwick Blvd in Newport News.