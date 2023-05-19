'We need answers:' Nearly a year after US Navy chief's death, sister still seeks justice

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— A family is still fighting for justice.

It's a case involving a US Navy chief who died after a dispute at a bar in Virginia Beach in 2022.

July 5th of that year will be a day the family of U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Tyler Murphy never forgets.

Police say a dispute between Murphy and Joshua Robinson happened shortly after the two left a bar in Virginia Beach. During the course of the altercation, Robinson allegedly hit Murphy with his car.

Murphy died at the hospital.

Investigations US Navy Chief's organs donated after dispute allegedly led to his death Margaret Kavanagh

Kailtyn Cutroni, Murphy's sister is still seeking answers about her brother's death.

Kailtyn Cutroni

"To have this go on afterward and fight this battle it just seems like salt in the wounds," Cutroni said. "It's still very raw for my entire family."

Police also said after being hit, Murphy was taken to the hospital by Robinson and Lindsey Chapman.

"I don't want this to affect another family like this," said Cutroni.

Cutroni says growing up in a military family, she was very close with her brother who devoted his life to protecting others and serving in the Navy. He worked as a Special Warfare Boat Operator Chief.

But to loved ones, he was known as a humanitarian, brother, son and friend.

In an effort to keep his name alive, Cutroni started a petitioncalling on the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney, along with other city and state leaders to conduct a "thorough investigation," hoping it would lead to upgraded charges for those responsible for her brother's death.

"We need answers, it's been long enough," said Cutroni.

Kailtyn Cutroni

Robinson, at one point, was charged with malicious assault, but according to prosecutors those charges have been amended to involuntary manslaughter and felony hit and run.

Chapman was charged with accessory after the fact.

Attorneys tell News 3 that the two are both out on bond.

"I was actually kind of assaulted with that because taking the malice out of it doesn't make any sense. I've asked them to explain that to me and they can't" said Cutroni.

As of now, over 1,300 people have signed the petition. The Murphy family's goal is 1,500.

Stephen Murphy

"This can't be swept under the rug and for some reason, I feel strongly that it is," said Cutroni.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones reached out to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office who said they've been meeting with Murphy's family throughout the prosecution process. They also said they are still actively investigating this case.

"Justice looks like the sentence that fits their crimes as far as I'm concerned because nothing can bring back my brother," said Cutroni.

News 3 spoke with both attorneys representing Robinson and Chapman.

Robinson's attorney Taite Westendorf sent the following statement:

"Joshua Robinson and his family have nothing but sympathy for the family of Mr. Murphy. This case is painful for both sides of the courtroom. These events involved a tragic accident, and we look forward to demonstrating in the courtroom that no crimes were committed."

Chapman's lawyer Mario Lorello also sent a statement:

"Ms. Chapman was not the driver of the vehicle and had absolutely no involvement in Mr. Murphy’s injuries and tragic passing. She instead worked to render medical aid to Mr. Murphy while enroute to the emergency room, and she vigorously denies obstructing the police investigation in any way whatsoever."

