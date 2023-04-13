'We need help:' City of Suffolk begins new initiative to curb violent crime

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office was awarded a $326,000 grant to initiate an Operation Ceasefire Prosecution program for the city of Suffolk.

The program will address the increase of violent crime in the City of Suffolk since 2019 and will be a collaborative, focused-deterrence program involving prosecutors, various law enforcement agencies and community-based organizations.

Commonwealth's Attorney Narendra Pleas told News 3 the goal of the program is to decrease violent crime by 10% over the next 2 years.

“Any life lost is a damage to our community,” said Pleas.

According to Pleas, there were two homicides in 2017, 13 homicides in 2022, and there have been five homicides so far in 2023.

The initiative centers on intelligence in deterring criminal activities that lead to violent behavior including, but not limited to, gang activity, narcotics distribution, and the illegal use and possession of firearms.

“A lot of crime stems from lack of education, lack of resources, so if we can get in and deter those people before they get connected to criminal activity, then that makes them a better person, that makes their families better and that makes our communities better and safer,” said Pleas.

With the grant funding, a prosecutor and legal assistant have been hired to administer this program.

The Operation Ceasefire Program uses intelligence-based methodology. A directed cease-and-desist message to refrain from illegal activity will be delivered to those identified as engaged in activities that lead to violent crimes.

“The cease and desist notice advises them that operation ceasefire is focused on them, we know what they’re doing in the community, we know that they’re instigating violence in the community, and the community is no longer going to tolerate it," said Ceasefire prosecutor Amanda Abbey.

Declining to adhere to the message will launch a swift reaction with a concerted suppression and sanction approach utilizing all legal avenues and resources available.

“This will be a zero tolerance approach,” said Abbey.

However, for those who choose to disengage from criminal behavior, resources and services from committed community partners and organizations will be made available to assist in that transition.

“If you’ve never been educated if you never had job training if you don’t know that you have some type of mental illness or you have substance abuse that’s untreated, let us help you,” said Pleas.