Weather-related power outages affecting Suffolk's traffic signals, facilities

SUFFOLK, Va. - Monday's severe weather has caused several power outages throughout the City of Suffolk that is affecting several facilities and traffic signals.

Due to a weather-related power outage, the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street, and Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 134 South 6th Street, will be closed the remainder of Monday.

The Suffolk Visitor Center, 524 North Main Street, is also closing due to power outage.

Power outages are also affecting traffic signals around the city including the Downtown/North Main Street area.

Motorists are encouraged to proceed with caution and only drive if need be.