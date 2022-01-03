Wendy's in Elizabeth City sustains serious damage after fire caused possibly by lightning strike

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - The Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to a fire at a Wendy's restaurant.

On Monday, around 8:50 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a Wendy’s located at 1239 N. Road Street. The first crews to arrive on the scene reported smoke showing from the roof area and from the rear of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported during the incident and the fire was under control within 30 minutes.

According to officials, at the time of the fire, there were four employees inside. They were all able to exit safely.

The inside of Wendy's sustained heavy damage. At the time the fire was reported, there were reports of a lightning strike in the area.

The fire is still under investigation.

