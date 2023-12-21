'We're prepared for it:' FBI raises awareness about hate crimes during holidays

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The FBI is trying to raise awareness about hate crimes during the holiday season as the fighting between Israel and Hamas continues.

The agency released a public service announcement warning violence may increase leading up to the holidays.

The FBI encourages everyone to be alert and report any threats of violence or suspicious activity.

As News 3 has reported, concerns of hate crimes are something members of the Jewish and Muslim communities in Hampton Roads have expressed since the fighting began.

Chesapeake Hampton Roads woman shares concerns about hate crimes amid fighting in Israel Colter Anstaett

Norfolk FBI field office Special Agent In Charge Brian Dugan said the agency is prepared.

"We know to expect there's going to be increased terrorism threats to our country," Dugan said. "We have a small office here in Hampton Roads but we are very well tapped in to our communities. A lot of what we also do is proactively educate the communities."

News 3 asked if there had been any reports of hate crimes in Hampton Roads since the fighting between Israel and Hamas began.

Dugan said he couldn’t talk about active investigations, but said there hadn’t been a spike in hate crimes locally.