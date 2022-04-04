Wesley Hadsell sentenced to life plus 15 years in 2015 death of stepdaughter AJ Hadsell

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. - Wesley Hadsell will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted in the 2015 disappearance and death of his stepdaughter, Anjelica "AJ" Hadsell.

The Southampton Circuit Clerk's Office confirmed to News 3 Monday that Hadsell received a life sentence for the first-degree murder charge and five years for concealing a dead body in AJ's death. He was found guilty on both charges in February. A second-degree murder charge against him was previously dropped.

Hadsell was also sentenced to 10 additional years for possessing drugs as a prisoner; this charge is unrelated to AJ's death.

He will spend a total of life plus 15 years in prison.

Police say AJ, an 18-year-old college student, disappeared from her Norfolk home on March 2, 2015, while she was home for spring break from Longwood University. At first, police say they didn’t think foul play was involved in her disappearance, but as hours turned into days, the investigation became more serious.

Hadsell was arrested shortly after AJ's disappearance, but on unrelated charges. As Hadsell sat in jail, police continued to search for AJ.

Tips eventually led to an abandoned home in Southampton County on April 9, 2015, where police found human remains that were eventually identified as AJ's.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk ruled that her cause of death was "acute heroin poisoning."

Despite going to jail on other unrelated charges, in November 2018 Hadsell was charged with her death.

In 2015, Hadsell exclusively spoke to News 3 from behind bars, claiming he had nothing to do with his stepdaughter's death.

"I swear to you, I didn't hurt my daughter. I don't know who did. And if I did, I wouldn't protect them," Hadsell said.

After his conviction in February, News 3 spoke to Hadsell's lawyer, James Ellenson, who said he was disappointed with the verdict at the time. He said they are considering various motions and plan to file an appeal.

