Westbound Downtown Tunnel to close for maintenance Sunday night

Ted Noah
Posted at 9:27 AM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 09:27:38-04

If you've driven through one of Hampton Roads' many tunnels, you know lane closures and slowdowns are a huge headache, and a full tunnel closure is even worse.

Sunday night, drivers won't be able to get between Norfolk and Portsmouth using the Downtown Tunnel. There's a full closure of westbound I-264 at the Downtown Tunnel for maintenance work.

Crews will be inside the tunnel inspecting and working on the overhead jet fans, along with other routine maintenance.

This will only occur on one side, so eastbound I-264 at the Downtown Tunnel will remain open.

The closure starts at 9 p.m. and should be done by 4 a.m.

Drivers are encouraged to use westbound US-58/Midtown Tunnel instead, but the Jordan Bridge is also a good alternate.

News 3 will be here Monday morning with live First Warning Traffic updates from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and will let you know if there's any residual backups.

