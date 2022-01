PORTSMOUTH, Va. - All westbound lanes on I-264 near the Downtown Tunnel are shut down after a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning.

A detour is in place at Effingham Street.

UPDATE: All WB travel lanes closed on I-264 near Downtown Tunnel in @cityofPortsVA. Detour in place at Effingham Street (exit 7). #hrtraffic https://t.co/RZYnpWxnIr — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 22, 2022

