Westbound Route 58 closed after tractor trailer jackknifes in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - A tractor trailer was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle on westbound Route 58 just after the Pitchkettle Road exit Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 2:18 p.m.

Authorities say the tractor trailer jackknifed.

No one was hurt in this incident.

Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash.

Both lanes on westbound Route 58 in the area are closed while officials investigate. As of 3:15 p.m., one lane was close to being reopened.

Drivers should expect delays.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

