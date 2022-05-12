Westbound Route 58 closed after tractor trailer jackknifes in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. - A tractor trailer was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle on westbound Route 58 just after the Pitchkettle Road exit Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at 2:18 p.m.
Authorities say the tractor trailer jackknifed.
No one was hurt in this incident.
Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the crash.
Both lanes on westbound Route 58 in the area are closed while officials investigate. As of 3:15 p.m., one lane was close to being reopened.
Drivers should expect delays.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.