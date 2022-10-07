Watch Now
Do you know which Halloween candy is most popular in Virginia?

Posted at 9:03 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 21:03:37-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With Halloween right around the corner, candystore.com is sharing an interactive map of all 50 states' favorite Halloween candies.

Reese's Cups were the most popular Halloween candy nationwide. Skittles came in second place, following M&M's taking third place.

Candystore.com used 15 years' worth of sales data to make the list.

The National Retail Federation estimates U.S. consumers will spend about $3.1 billion on Halloween candy in 2022.

When it comes to Virginia, the top pick is Hot Tamales. North Carolina's is Reese's Cups.

