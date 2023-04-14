Watch Now
News

Actions

What happened to Sean? Questions remain a year after Yorktown boy's death

Sean Daughtery.jpeg
Ramona Rivas
Sean Daughtery with his mother, Ramona Rivas.
Sean Daughtery.jpeg
Sean Daughtery 4.jpeg
Sean Daughtery3.jpeg
Sean Daughtery2.jpeg
Sean Daughtery1.jpeg
Posted at 5:13 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 17:13:45-04

YORKTOWN, Va. — What happened to Sean?

It's a question that continues to echo throughout the Yorktown community following the death of 12-year-old Sean Daughtery in April 2022—a year ago.

What happened to Sean?

Authorities said Sean was found in the backyard of his home, hanging from a swing set. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office reported Sean was suspended from a "shoelace-type" string, with a bag over his head, and his arms secured by his sides with a belt. He was found wearing his stepfather's clothes, shoeless, with no glasses on.

Sean Daughtery3.jpeg
Sean Daughtery

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sean's death a suicide.

What happened to Sean?

But Sean's family did not agree with that ruling, and for the last year has been pushing to have the case re-examined.

Friday night, the community is holding a candlelit walk in his neighborhood to remember Sean.

News 3's Ellen Ice asked the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office for an update on the case but said no comment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV