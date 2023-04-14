What happened to Sean? Questions remain a year after Yorktown boy's death

YORKTOWN, Va. — What happened to Sean?

It's a question that continues to echo throughout the Yorktown community following the death of 12-year-old Sean Daughtery in April 2022—a year ago.

What happened to Sean?

Authorities said Sean was found in the backyard of his home, hanging from a swing set. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office reported Sean was suspended from a "shoelace-type" string, with a bag over his head, and his arms secured by his sides with a belt. He was found wearing his stepfather's clothes, shoeless, with no glasses on.

Ramona Rivas Sean Daughtery

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office ruled Sean's death a suicide.

What happened to Sean?

But Sean's family did not agree with that ruling, and for the last year has been pushing to have the case re-examined.

Friday night, the community is holding a candlelit walk in his neighborhood to remember Sean.

News 3's Ellen Ice asked the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office for an update on the case but said no comment.