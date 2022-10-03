What happens when you drive through major flooding

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — News 3 is tracking Monday's expected severe weather throughout the day. We sent crews to the Peninsula to capture some of the floodings before high tide hits at 4 p.m.

We caught up with the general manager of AAA Tidewater about what driving through flooded roads can do for your car and what to look out for.

"Our reference point on a vehicle is going to be the muffler. You never want to be in water that is higher than the muffler on the car. If we are, this can allow water to get through the exhaust system, back into our motor, locking up the motor. and as we all know, the heart of your vehicle is the motor," Kyle Loftus, AAA Tidewater General Manager said.

If this happens Loftus says you will likely have to replace your air filter, and even worse, your entire engine.

Loftus says it's important to go fill your tires. More tire pressure means you're higher off the ground, and even just one inch can make a big difference.

The safest advice AAA gives us is if you come across water, turn around.

