What is a trooper-pilot and how do you become one in Virginia?

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. - If you've ever wanted to fly and serve your state at the same time, the Virginia State Police Aviation Division has an opportunity for you. The department is hiring for more trooper-pilots.

“Every day of the week is different, I never know what I’m going to get into and that’s the best part about it,” said trooper-pilot Andrew Wood.

Wood told News 3 they do everything from fugitive apprehension, search and rescue, and medical transports. Their helicopter is equipped with an infrared camera to help during searches. They also operate small planes.

“Being a helicopter pilot for other organizations, you’re pretty much flying people from one point to another, where I can be out searching for criminals and trying to make a difference in the community and make the world a better place,” said Wood.

April 1 marked the 40th anniversary of med-flight operating in central Virginia; trooper-pilots are critical to that mission. They're tasked with flying trauma patients across the state and can even provide blood in flight, at no cost to the patient.

Virginia State Police is looking for more people to join their aviation team. Wood said they typically look for troopers who have two years of experience on the road, and ideally already have their pilot's license—although the department will get you trained with the qualifications you need.

Wood encourages people to apply.

“It’s fun, it’s challenging, and it’s rewarding, all at the same time,” said Wood.

More information can be found here.