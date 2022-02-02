What is known about the Bridgewater College shooting suspect

BRIDGEWATER, Va. -- Two Bridgewater College officers were killed in a shooting on Tuesday.

The two victims have been identified as Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson and Campus Police Officer John Painter.

Photos shared with WTVR Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson (left) and Campus Police Officer John Painter (right) have been identified as the victims in a shooting at Bridgewater College on Tuesday, February 1.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, by police in a press conference on Tuesday night, was taken into police custody just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Campbell's last known address was in Ashland, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said on Tuesday, officer Jefferson and officer Painter responded to a call for a suspicious man on the grounds of Memorial Hall at Bridgewater College. After a brief interaction, the suspect opened fire, shooting both officers. Campbell then fled the scene on foot.

A man fitting Campbell's description was found on Riverside Drive in the town of Bridgewater. Campbell then waded through the river and onto an island in the North River, also located in the town of Bridgewater. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

Police said that Campbell was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound following the incident. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released. At this time, police are still working to determine if Campbell was shot by the Bridgewater College Police Officer or if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Multiple firearms associated with Campbell have been recovered as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Campbell has been charged with two counts of capital murder, one count of first-degree murder and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail.

State police are requesting anyone with video/images or information related to this shooting, to please share with investigators at vsphtcs@vsp.virginia.gov.

The FBI and ATF are assisting with the ongoing criminal investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.