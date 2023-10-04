What is the future of Phoebus?

HAMPTON, Va. — The residential and commercial area of Phoebus in Hampton is in an upswing, and there's a survey going on now where you can voice your opinion on the future of the district.

Dominique DeBose with the Phoebus Partnership, the nonprofit putting on the survey, tells News 3 to understand the future of Phoebus, you have to understand the past.

It was inhabited by settlers in the 1600s, and it's been a Civil War camp. It was established as a town in 1900, and incorporated into the city of Hampton in 1952.

“It still has a kind of small town charm to it, and I think a lot of what’s happened over the years people have really valued that historic aspect of it, that historic charm,” said DeBose.

The question is this - can the area support more development? Megan Freeman at Scratch Bakery, a Phoebus business, says yes.

“I just think more people should take the opportunity and make that little small business happen down here, because it is a very good area," said Freeman.

With empty buildings and "for lease" signs posted on the main strip, there is space. DeBose said one issue to overcome is the traffic. Cars back up throughout Phoebus during peak hours.

“That will always be an issue, always be something to balance and solve," said DeBose.

The survey ends on October 7th. Click here to take it.