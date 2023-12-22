What Operation Silent Night means for pets in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Animal League (RAL) volunteers prepared luminaries for a Thursday night ceremony where the public can honor and remember pets and pet-loving people

The Christmastime tradition coincides with RAL's 13th annual Operation Silent Night.

"So far during Operation Silent Night we’ve sent home 211 adoptable pets and they have found new loving families just in time for the holidays," Lauren Behringer, with RAL, said.

The goal of Operation Silent Night is to clear shelters for the holidays by reducing adoption fees and finding foster homes for pets to enjoy the holidays.

"We were still taking in pets that needed our help. So we were also not only adopting our pets from our shelter but also pulling pets that needed our help from our animal control partners throughout the state," RAL said.

If you’d like to support the cause, there are only a few days left in the giving season for a tax deduction in 2023. You can volunteer or donate here.