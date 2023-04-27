Watch Now
What 'sensible modernization' means for the Port of Virginia in 2023

Stephen Edwards, CEO Port of Virginia
Stephen Edwards, CEO Port of Virginia, at the 2023 State of the Port Address on April 27, 2023.
Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 27, 2023
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After an "exceptional" 2022, Port of Virginia CEO and executive director Stephen Edwards said he's working towards "sensible modernization" of Virginia's gateway to global trade.

Edwards addressed a crowd at the 2023 State of the Port Address in Virginia Beach Thursday.

He said this year crews will work to better accommodate ultra large ships, construct two-way channels for less downtime on the docks, and expand the northern end of the Norfolk International Terminals.

"And when we have that completed, we will have the most capable port in the nation and that will pay dividends for Virginia," said Edwards.

He said the port is also decarbonizing and improving digitization. Most projects are expected to be completed by 2025. Edwards says they'll be rolled out along with road improvements to minimize impact to residents.

