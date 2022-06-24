What the Roe ruling means for Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. - The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade will send the issue back to individual states.

In Virginia, abortion is legal through the second trimester of pregnancy, although the law does allow an abortion in the third trimester if a mother's life is at risk.

Moving forward, Virginia has a divided state government, meaning further restrictions on abortion do not appear likely in the short term. However, all state lawmakers are up for re-election in 2023.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, describes himself as a pro-life governor. In a statement following the ruling, he vowed to work with the General Assembly to "find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward."

He's voiced support for placing restrictions on abortion when a fetus begins to feel pain in the womb, which some have described as about 20 weeks into pregnancy.

Currently, Democrats have a 21-19 majority in the state Senate. Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth), chair of the Senate Education and Health Committee, vowed to prevent any anti-abortion legislation from passing through the committee.

"I will fight like hell to make sure that none of those bills pass through that committee," she told News 3.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.