What will Norfolk look like 25 years from now? City wants to hear from residents

NORFOLK, Va. — What should Norfolk look like in 25 years? That’s what the city is asking residents as they work on a 25-year plan for the city.

The city of Norfolk says this is only the listening phase on what Norfolk will look like 25 years from now. So far, residents say they would like to see more biking, bus services and public transportation.

News Some developments near finish, others in limbo in Norfolk's East Ocean View Anthony Sabella

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to some residents.

"I would like better public transportation," Diisha Hicks, a Norfolk resident, said. "We have a light rail, but it doesn’t really go that far. It goes to EVMS or Newtown, but that’s it. It doesn’t go anywhere else. It would beneficial for it to be in residential area."

In an open, drop-in style format, several residents dropped in and wrote on sticky notes their feedback for what they would like to see in the city, and how it will look 25 years from now.

"Getting feedback from people about what they see Norfolk growing and developing," Chris Whitney, Norfolk's Chief Planner, said. "Where and how we’re going to develop in the next 25 years? Where should we invest in certain areas?"

Watch related story: Some developments near finish, others in limbo in Norfolk's East Ocean View

Some developments near finish, others in limbo in Norfolk's East Ocean View

The city of Norfolk having a population of 235,000 residents, one resident says he would like to see more walking trails.

"I’m a big proponent of walkability," Ryan Levis, a Norfolk resident, said. "It can define the health of a place, how walkable it is."

Another resident wants to see young people prioritized in the 25 year plan.

Homepage Norfolk holds off on plans with big names to redevelop Military Circle Mall John Hood

"I would also like to see a better future for our youth," Korbin Brown, a Norfolk resident, said. "I’m a father of four children that attend public schools, and I want to see more youth centers that are centered around families."

The city will have other in-person sessions for residents to give feedback until Dec. 11. They say this is all to better understand residents needs.

The city says the next step is to combine residents, elected officials and stakeholders feedback to come up with a comprehensive plan.