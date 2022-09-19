What You Need to Know About the 2022 One-Time Tax Rebate

VIRGINIA, Va. - You can check to see if you're eligible to put some of your hard-earned money back in your pocket starting September 19, 2022.

Governor Youngkin announced that more than three million Virginian taxpayers will be eligible to get some of their money back on their taxes.

The 2022 Virginia General Assembly passed a law earlier this year giving taxpayers with a liability a rebate of up to $250 for individual filers and up to $500 for joint filers.

If you did not file income taxes this year - you’re not eligible for a tax rebate

If you filed your taxes before July 1st - the state should issue your rebate by October 17. That means you should receive either 250 or 500 dollars by Halloween.

Tax filers will likely receive their rebate by direct deposit or by check in the mail.

You must file your taxes by November 1 to receive the rebate.

To find our if you’re eligible go to https://www.tax.virginia.gov/rebate

If you owe a state or local agency, they are required to use your rebate to satisfy that debt before sending you the rest.