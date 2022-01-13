What’s closed in Hampton Roads on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Before celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day it is imperative to know what’s open in each city around Hampton Roads.

Reminder: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is considered a holiday for the Commonwealth of Virginia and all State offices are closed on this day.

Newport News

City offices and libraries will be closed.

Williamsburg

City offices will be closed.

Quarterpath Recreation Center will be closed Saturday, Jan. 15 through Monday, Jan. 17.

Waller Mill Park will follow normal operating hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Regional Library and Williamsburg-James City County Circuit Court will be closed.

Garbage will be collected on its regular schedule Monday and Tuesday.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices, libraries, and museums will be closed on Monday, January 17.

There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Monday, January 17, and all Monday routes will be collected on Wednesday, January 19.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center will be open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Recreation Centers will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, January 17.

Parks will be operating with normal hours, from dawn to dusk.

The Links Golf Course and Bide-A-Wee Golf Course will be open from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s offices will close. This includes libraries and recreation centers. City offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 18.

The Norfolk Courthouse, the Commissioner of the Revenue, the Treasurer’s Office and the Norfolk Department of Public Health will close.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be open on Monday, January 17, 8:00 a.m. – noon.

Suffolk

Suffolk City offices will be closed. Operations will resume on Tuesday January 18, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.

There will be no change to the refuse collection schedule for the period of January 18, 2022 through January 21, 2022. TFC Recycling will also conduct their normal recycling collection routes January 18, 2022 through January 21, 2022.

The Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) Transfer Station in Suffolk will be open Monday, January 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Regional Landfill will be open Monday, January 17 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Suffolk Transit will operate on a normal schedule on Monday, January 17..

The East Suffolk Recreation Center, Whaleyville Recreation Center, and all Suffolk Joint Use Recreation Centers (Kings Fork, Creekside, Northern Shores, Oakland, Booker T. Washington, Mack Benn, Jr.) will be closed Monday, January 17.

The Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office will be closed Monday, January 17.

Suffolk’s four major parks: Lone Star Lakes, Lake Meade, Sleepy Hole, and Bennett's Creek will remain open Monday, January 17. However, no park attendant will be on duty.

The Suffolk Art Gallery will be closed Monday, January 17.

All Suffolk City Libraries will be closed Monday, January 17.

Morgan Memorial and North Suffolk Libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, January 18.

The Suffolk Visitor Center will be open on Monday, January 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Suffolk Seaboard Station Railroad Museum will be open on Monday, January 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Suffolk Executive Airport terminal will be unmanned on Monday, January 17. The airfield, self-service fuel island, and restaurant will remain open on Monday, January 17.

Chesapeake

All City offices, courts, community centers, libraries, and the Chesapeake Visitor Center will be closed on Monday, January 17.

There will be no changes to trash or recycling collection schedules.

Normal operating schedules will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Hampton

City offices, courts, schools, libraries, parks will be closed Monday, January 17.

Community and neighborhood centers will also be closed.

DMV Select, as well as, Peninsula Health Districts and clinics will be closed.

Garbage collection usually picked up on Monday will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Street sweeping scheduled for Monday will be done on Monday, Jan 31.

The Hampton History Museum will remain open.