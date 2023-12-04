What's the impact of kids having cell phones at school? New bill calls for study

NORFOLK, Va. — A bill before Congress would study the impact of cell phone usage in schools.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) have introduced the Focus on Learning Act to examine the effects of cell phones on mental health and academic performance.

"Kids' cell phone usage in the classroom is really distracting them from education," said Kaine.

The bill would also create a pilot program where schools can use federal money to buy secure containers where students can store phones during school hours.

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows about 77% of school divisions nationwide have policies prohibiting students from using phones during school hours.

"We're not mandating it, but we're trying to provide both encouragement and resources for schools who want to give this a try," said Kaine.

The topic has gotten attention in recent years from school divisions across the country.

Here in Hampton Roads, each division has its own policy.

For example in Virginia Beach, students can have their phones in their backpacks, but they can't use them during class.

"I think it's important for parents to have a way to get in contact with their kids," said Raina Bolander, a Virginia Beach parent. "It is important, but I also feel like kids are far too dependent on their phones these days."

The bill has so far only been introduced in Congress and still needs to go through the process of becoming law.