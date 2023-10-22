What's the winter weather outlook in Hampton Roads?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently released it's winter weather outlook, saying to expect a warmer north and wetter south.

NOAA says this year, El Nino is in place heading into winter for the first time in four years, causing warmer-than-average temperatures to impact the outlook.

From December to February, NOAA predicts wetter-than-average conditions for the lower Mid-Atlantic, including southeastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina, but also above average temperatures in our area.

So what about snow?

News 3's Myles Henderson says snowfall totals are difficult to forecast, even just a few days out.