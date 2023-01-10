Watch Now
News

Actions

When could marijuana sales become legal in Virginia?

A woman rolls a marijuana cigarette as photographed on August 30, 2014 in Bethpage, New York.
(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
BETHPAGE, NY – AUGUST 30: A woman rolls a marijuana cigarette as photographed on August 30, 2014 in Bethpage, New York.
A woman rolls a marijuana cigarette as photographed on August 30, 2014 in Bethpage, New York.
Marijuana Dispensaries
Marijuana bill advances
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 10:56:49-05

NORFOLK, Va. - As lawmakers head back to Richmond for the start of the General Assembly session this week, the debate over recreational marijuana sales in Virginia continues.

In 2021, lawmakers legalized simple possession of marijuana, but talks to begin recreational sales stalled out in the 2022 session and are expected to be brought up again this year.

Several bills have already been introduced for this session, including one to legalize recreational sales at pharmaceutical and industrial hemp processors beginning July 1, 2023. Under the bill, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority could begin issuing licenses for further retail sales in 2024.

TRENDING: Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed

The bill has been introduced Republican Del. Keith Hodges from Urbanna.

In comments to reporters Monday, Del. Todd Gilbert, the Speaker of the House, said the path forward is currently unclear. "I would hate to proceed with something and only make it worse. That could be what we could do, so I want to make sure we're thoughtful and that if we are to reach consensus that it's arrived at with that level of thoughtful discussion," Gilbert said.

Republicans have control of the House of Delegates and Democrats a slim majority in the Senate.

Gilbert blasted Democrats for failing to establish sales when they passed the legalization bill in 2021. "Here we are left with this mess that frankly is not a place everyone feels comfortable with the status-quo. That doesn't mean they want to run headlong into having retail marijuana stores on every corner in Virginia," said Gilbert.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV