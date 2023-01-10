When could marijuana sales become legal in Virginia?

NORFOLK, Va. - As lawmakers head back to Richmond for the start of the General Assembly session this week, the debate over recreational marijuana sales in Virginia continues.

In 2021, lawmakers legalized simple possession of marijuana, but talks to begin recreational sales stalled out in the 2022 session and are expected to be brought up again this year.

Several bills have already been introduced for this session, including one to legalize recreational sales at pharmaceutical and industrial hemp processors beginning July 1, 2023. Under the bill, the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority could begin issuing licenses for further retail sales in 2024.

TRENDING: Rivers Casino Portsmouth opening delayed

The bill has been introduced Republican Del. Keith Hodges from Urbanna.

In comments to reporters Monday, Del. Todd Gilbert, the Speaker of the House, said the path forward is currently unclear. "I would hate to proceed with something and only make it worse. That could be what we could do, so I want to make sure we're thoughtful and that if we are to reach consensus that it's arrived at with that level of thoughtful discussion," Gilbert said.

Republicans have control of the House of Delegates and Democrats a slim majority in the Senate.

Gilbert blasted Democrats for failing to establish sales when they passed the legalization bill in 2021. "Here we are left with this mess that frankly is not a place everyone feels comfortable with the status-quo. That doesn't mean they want to run headlong into having retail marijuana stores on every corner in Virginia," said Gilbert.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.