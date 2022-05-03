Where educators can save for National Teacher Appreciation Day, Week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - May 3 is National Teacher Appreciation Day, a day to celebrate and honor the commitment and sacrifices educators make.
In honor of National Teachers Day, several businesses are offering freebies to our educators.
Teacher Appreciation Week officially kicked off Monday and runs through Friday. Staples and Office Depot are offering savings along with some restaurants offering teachers free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals or discounts.
USA Today created a list of where teachers can cash in on their free deals and discounts.
The following local stores are offering deals:
- Zaxby's BOGO meal
- Barnes & Noble Teachers Day free coffee
- Chick-fil-A Teacher Appreciation Day 2022 (check offering locations)
- Johnny Rockets free shake for teachers, nurses
- Buffalo Wild Wings Teacher Appreciation Week 20% discount
- Freddy's Teacher Appreciation Week free sundae
- Great American Cookies Teacher Appreciation Week free cookie
- Insomnia Cookies Teacher Appreciation free cookies
- O'Charley's Teacher Appreciation Week free dessert
- Sonic Drive-In DonorsChoose 50% donation match
- Staples 20% back in rewards
- Office Depot (20% off their qualifying regular-priced purchases and can get 20% back in Bonus Rewards)
- Dollar General teachers 5% discount
Most businesses require a valid teacher ID.