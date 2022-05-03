Where educators can save for National Teacher Appreciation Day, Week

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - May 3 is National Teacher Appreciation Day, a day to celebrate and honor the commitment and sacrifices educators make.

In honor of National Teachers Day, several businesses are offering freebies to our educators.

Teacher Appreciation Week officially kicked off Monday and runs through Friday. Staples and Office Depot are offering savings along with some restaurants offering teachers free meals, buy-one-get-one free deals or discounts.

USA Today created a list of where teachers can cash in on their free deals and discounts.

The following local stores are offering deals:

Most businesses require a valid teacher ID.