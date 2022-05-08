Where to find free parking to protect vehicle from tidal flooding

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Because of flooding concerns, three local communities are making more parking temporarily available.

These parking spots will be open and free. York County officials say these parking areas will be open until Wednesday. The parking lot at Chisman Creek Park and Mcreynolds Athletics Complex will be open for the parking of trucks, trailers, campers, and boats.

The City of Norfolk says both the York Street garage and Brambleton Lot will be free until noon Monday.

In Virginia Beach, Oceanfront garages are open until the end of Tuesday. This is in addition to free parking offered at Town Center.