Where to go in Hampton Roads to celebrate on New Year's Eve

It's time for a new year and there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout Hampton Roads!
Newport News
- Rockin' Noon Years Eve: Sat Dec 3 at 10:00 a.m., at The Virginia Living Museum
- Activities Include:
- Upcycle Noise Maker Craft-- Make a noise maker to ring in the new year using materials that can be reused.
- Resolution Wall-- Eco-Friendly New Years Resolutions
- Science Activities -- Make the new year explosive with stomp rockets and film canister rockets.
- Three New Year's Count downs with Whoosh Bottles
- DJ with Dance floor
Hampton
- PBR's New Year's celebration: Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
- All admission tickets include live entertainment, drink tickets, and a champagne toast with balloon drop at midnight
- NYE 2023 at Monroe Rooftop: Dec. 31 starting at 7 p.m., Monroe Rooftop, 700 Settlers Landing Road
- NYE 2023 at Bar Louie: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. with free admission
Norfolk
- New Year's Eve at THE MAIN: Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.
- RnbBlockPartyVa
Virginia Beach
- Virginia Beach Town Center: Dec.31 at 6 p.m.
- NYE 2023 at the Cavalier Resort: Dec.31 at 5 p.m.
