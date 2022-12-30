Watch Now
Where to go in Hampton Roads to celebrate on New Year's Eve

News 3
Posted at 4:23 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 16:23:59-05

It's time for a new year and there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout Hampton Roads!

Newport News

  • Rockin' Noon Years Eve: Sat Dec 3 at 10:00 a.m., at The Virginia Living Museum
    • Activities Include:
      • Upcycle Noise Maker Craft-- Make a noise maker to ring in the new year using materials that can be reused.
      • Resolution Wall-- Eco-Friendly New Years Resolutions
      • Science Activities -- Make the new year explosive with stomp rockets and film canister rockets.
      • Three New Year's Count downs with Whoosh Bottles
      • DJ with Dance floor

Hampton

  • PBR's New Year's celebration: Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.
    • All admission tickets include live entertainment, drink tickets, and a champagne toast with balloon drop at midnight
  • NYE 2023 at Monroe Rooftop: Dec. 31 starting at 7 p.m., Monroe Rooftop, 700 Settlers Landing Road
  • NYE 2023 at Bar Louie: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. with free admission

Norfolk

Virginia Beach

Not seeing an event listed? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook.

