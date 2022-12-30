Where to go in Hampton Roads to celebrate on New Year's Eve

It's time for a new year and there are plenty of ways to celebrate throughout Hampton Roads!

Newport News



Rockin' Noon Years Eve: Sat Dec 3 at 10:00 a.m., at The Virginia Living Museum

Activities Include:

Upcycle Noise Maker Craft-- Make a noise maker to ring in the new year using materials that can be reused. Resolution Wall-- Eco-Friendly New Years Resolutions Science Activities -- Make the new year explosive with stomp rockets and film canister rockets. Three New Year's Count downs with Whoosh Bottles DJ with Dance floor



Hampton



PBR's New Year's celebration: Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

All admission tickets include live entertainment, drink tickets, and a champagne toast with balloon drop at midnight

NYE 2023 at Monroe Rooftop: Dec. 31 starting at 7 p.m., Monroe Rooftop, 700 Settlers Landing Road

NYE 2023 at Bar Louie: Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. with free admission

Norfolk



New Year's Eve at THE MAIN: Dec. 31 at 7 p.m.

RnbBlockPartyVa



Virginia Beach



Virginia Beach Town Center: Dec.31 at 6 p.m.

NYE 2023 at the Cavalier Resort: Dec.31 at 5 p.m.

Not seeing an event listed? Let us know by sending us a message on Facebook.