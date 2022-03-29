White House records reveal 7-hour gap in Trump phone log on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON D.C. - Records turned over to the House select committee that is investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack revealed a gap in President Trump’s phone logs, including when the Capitol was attacked.

According to CBS News, there were 11 pages of records turned over that consisted of the president's official daily diary and the White House switchboard call log.

There was a lack of official notation of any calls to or by Trump from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m for a total of 457 minutes.

Click here to read all the information CBS News uncovered.