White House releases state-by-state fact sheet highlighting how Biden's infrastructure bill will impact states

The White House has released details on how President Biden's $715 billion infrastructure bill will impact each state, including Virginia and North Carolina.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote Thursday on the bill.

The "Invest in America Act" is focused on improving the nation's roads, bridges, transit and rail, and ensure clean drinking water.

House Democrats are hoping that the bill can be used to start negotiations with the Senate and White House. Biden and a bipartisan group of senators reached a deal last week on top-line priorities, but many other details are still unclear.

The bill is likely to be approved, however, it has not been addressed on how the new legislation would be funded.

According to the fact sheets on each state released by the White House, in Virginia, there are 577 bridges and over 2,124 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, they report that commute times have increased by 7.7% and on average, each driver pays $517 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

In comparison, in North Carolina, there are 1,460 bridges and over 3,116 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 10.7%. On average, the fact sheet reports that NC driver pays $500 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Virginia's fact sheet reports, over the next 20 years, Virginia’s drinking water infrastructure will require $18.1 billion in additional funding. In North Carolina, the drinking water infrastructure will require $16.8 billion in additional funding.

The bill's framework includes a $55 billion investment to ensure clean, safe drinking water is a right in all communities.

Click here to view Virginia's fact sheet.

Click here to view North Carolina's fact sheet.