Watch
News

Actions

White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

items.[0].image.alt
Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden bows his head as first lady Jill Biden, right, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, watch during a casualty return at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, for the 13 service members killed in the suicide bombing in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
APTOPIX Casualty Return Afghanistan
Joe Biden
Posted at 9:58 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 09:58:40-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is within reach of achieving one of its goals in Afghanistan. Biden administration officials say the U.S. has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden’s Tuesday deadline.

That commitment comes as rocket fire in Kabul and another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants Sunday highlighted the grave threat in the war’s final days.

The steady stream of U.S. military jets taking off and landing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul continued Monday even after rocket fire apparently targeted the airport but hit a nearby neighborhood. U.S. Central Command says there were no U.S. casualties.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections