Who adopted dog shot in Richmond after 'miraculous' recovery will touch your heart

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two weeks after the unthinkable happened in a South Richmond home, a dog who was shot by his owner is being adopted by one of the officers who worked the case.

Officers found 68-year-old Kathy Brashier and 49-year-old Lee Blair inside a home on Richdale Road on Saturday, Jan. 14. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"Luca and his owner were shot in their home and not discovered for more than 20 hours. Sadly, his owner died," Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials posted two days later. "Diagnostics show bullet fragments around his head and neck but we can’t determine how much of the spine is affected without further imaging."

RACC officials took Luca the dog and he underwent emergency surgery at Virginia Veterinary Center.

Just over a week after he was shot, shelter officials said the German Shepherd was making miraculous progress and was almost ready to find his forever home.

Then staffers shared the amazing news just two weeks after he was rescued that Luca would be adopted by one of the officers who was on the scene that sad day.

"We are thrilled to announce that Luca has found his forever home! Luca was adopted by one of the RPD Officers who was on scene for this terribly sad case," RACC officials posted. "Luca and their golden Luna (we can’t make this up) are already fast friends! We are so grateful to have been able to save this beautiful dog. Thanks to each of you for your love, support, kind words and prayers; three cheers for Luca tonight!"

Shelter staffers previously said the dog was well-behaved, housetrained and works well with other animals.

RACC continues to accept donations through the Tommie Fund to help animals in need. Click here to make a donation.