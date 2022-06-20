Who, where, and when you can vote in the Virginia Primaries?

There is a primary for Republicans in our area who are seeking to run for Congress. Polls are going to be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Virginia.

In the third district (which includes Norfolk, Portsmouth, and the Peninsula) there are two people on the ballot: Terry Namkung and Ted Engquist.

The winner will face Democratic Congressman Bobby Scott in the fall.

In the second district- (Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, southern Chesapeake, and more western parts of our viewing area) there are four Republicans are on the ballot: Jarome Bell, Andy Baan, Tommy Altman, and Jen Kiggans. Kiggans is a Republican state senator.

The winner will face Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria in the fall.

The other two congressional districts that touch our area, the first district and fourth district, do not have primaries tomorrow.