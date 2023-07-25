Why Knotts Island, a hidden gem along the coast, is the perfect staycation destination

KNOTTS ISLAND, N.C. — Summer is when many of us are looking to take a vacation away from the hustle and bustle of crowds and cars, and for many, that vacation can be found right around the corner, or in this case, just across the Currituck Sound.

'Serene' is one way to describe the five-mile trip from Currituck, North Carolina, to Knotts Island. While Knotts Island is a peninsula and not actually an island, many prefer to get there by taking the free ferry.

WTKR

Before the ferry was put in place during the 1960s, the way to get from Currituck to Knotts Island was a 50-minute car trip that crossed into Virginia and back.

"Our county is actually divided into three separate sections. They're divided by water. So, we've got the mainland corridor, we have Knotts Island, and we have Corolla [and] Carova, which are our beaches," said Michele Ellis, Currituck County Travel and Tourism PR coordinator.

Many vacationers take the trip up to Knotts Island to enjoy the slower-paced way of life.

"We went to the Outer Banks for the past two, three days. We are newly retired," said Paul Gordy visiting from Virginia Beach.

"It's a nice ending to our three-day vacation," added Alice Gordy visiting from Virginia Beach.

On the 'island,' there's always a familiar face inside the Knotts Island Market that's been in operation since 1855 and predates the Civil War.

WTKR

"This is the conversation place. Anything that happens on Knotts Island, it's going to be people in front of the coffee pot, sitting at the tables, discussing the state of affairs," said Sonia Williams, Knotts Island Market.

Simplicity and community, Williams said, are the reasons she'll never leave.

Cliff Scott, who was born and raised in Knotts Island, agreed.

"The peace and quiet. Everyday life, meeting people you know. Speaking and they speak back. We really don't know many strangers," said Scott.

He said although it's a small community, with just about 2,000 residents, the area sees some visitors.

"[Knotts Island saw visitors] when we had the peaches and the peach festival. Way back when, we had a May Day instead of the peach festival," said Scott.

The annual Knotts Island Peach Festival kicks off July 29 and 30 this year.

Another draw for visitors is the Zen Garden, which Ellis said is a great place to enjoy a picnic.

She said most people come to the 'island' to unwind away from major stores and crowds.

"It's a sportsman paradise. And it's so much more," Ellis said.

WTKR

One of the biggest draws to Knotts Island is the Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge. It makes up more than 8,000 acres of Knotts Island.

"The last time I went, I got to see an eagle's nest with two babies in it. That's a rare thing," said Ellis.

A wildlife service worker showed News 3 the untamed areas. It's a hunting, birding, biking, and kayaking paradise, he said.

WTKR

The wilderness area is also home to several endangered, threatened, and near-threatened species. One of those species, the King Rail, was spotted in the area recently, said Ellis.

One thing is abundantly clear about Knotts Island: there's simple, natural beauty around every corner, making it a picturesque staycation destination.