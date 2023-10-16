Why these demonstrators rallied in Richmond park, marched down Broad Street: 'That's not fair'

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its second week, tens of thousands of protesters across the U.S. are holding rallies in support of either Israel or Palestinians.

A pro-Palestinian rally and march was held Sunday afternoon in Richmond's Monroe Park.

Hundreds of demonstrators walked from the park and along Broad Street carrying signs calling for an end to the war.

Israeli leaders are calling for the evacuation of Gaza even with reports that the Rafah border crossing to Egypt remained closed.

“If it's not not open, then hundreds and hundreds of people die," one demonstrator said. "That's two million people in a small place. For 16 years, Jewish people have closed them in like a small jail. That's not fair. Everybody have to know it's not fair to do this to the people. These aren't animals, these are people.”

More than 4,000 have been killed since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7.

US State Department: 30 Americans dead, 13 missing in Israel-Hamas war

The U.S. State Department says the number of Americans killed since the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas has risen to 30.

“At this time, we can confirm the deaths of 30 U.S. citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected," the State Department said in a statement released Sunday. The U.S. is also aware of 13 missing citizens and has been in contact with their families.

Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7 and murdered more than 1,400 Israelis, the vast majority of them civilians. The militants also kidnapped at least 155 people — a number that includes babies and the elderly — and are holding them hostage in Gaza. Their whereabouts are not publicly known, but their families have been urgently pressing for their release.

“The U.S. government is working around the clock to determine their whereabouts and is working with the Israeli government on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the United States government to advise the Israeli government on hostage recovery efforts,” the statement said.

The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed so far.