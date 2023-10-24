Why the Town of Ashland goes all out for Halloween

ASHLAND, Va., — The Downtown Ashland Association is offering families and guests over 20 "spooktacular" events over the long Halloween weekend.

Association spokesperson Louise Keeton said participants can expect adult trick-or-treating at trackside bars, horror movies at Ashland Theatre, and the Off the Rails Craft Beer Festival on the lawn at Hanover Arts & Activities Center.

The events are held Friday, October 27 through Tuesday, October 31.

On Halloween, junior ghouls and goblins come to town! Downtown Ashland Association created an online trick-or-treat map, and all Town of Ashland residents are invited to add their address.

Plus, Ashland Halloween volunteerssign up to welcome visitors and hand out prizes in the scavenger hunt, according to a press release.

The trick-or-treat map was created during the pandemic to offer families a safe opportunity to enjoy the holiday.

Residents can sign up to participate until October 27.

“We start celebrating as soon as it's October 1. So we have drink specials at all of our restaurants that are festive and themed. We have beautiful decorations, and all of our stores turn out,” Keeton explained.

The Ashland Theater will also present a live performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show with a live shadow cast on top of their regular horror movie screenings and family-friendly movie screenings.

