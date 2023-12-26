Why you should be careful when throwing away your Christmas trash

Christmas crooks are making their shopping lists - and your home is on their list. What might surprise you is they could choose to target your home after eyeballing your trash.

Top Stories: Tuesday, Dec. 26

On Christmas morning, you probably unwrapped some pretty nice things - perhaps a new TV or some other pricey stuff, like electronics. Police departments are once again warning people to be careful with how they discard the boxes that stuff came in.

According to police, here's what happens: The bad guys see a box for a 65-inch TV in front of your house. That tells them you just got a brand new TV: an open invitation for them to break in.

To avoid getting your nice, new stuff taken, don't leave those boxes outside. Be sure to break them down and put them inside your trash can. Or, better yet, take them to a recycling center.

Here are some other holiday safety tips:



If you're traveling for New Year's, set your lights on a timer so your house isn't totally dark.

Tell the post office to hold your mail.

Be careful of what you post on social media. Set it to private, so crooks can't see that you're away from home.

Stay safe, everyone!