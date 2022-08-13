William & Mary senior fatally shot in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. - A William & Mary student was fatally shot in Henrico County.

On August 5, Zhykierra Zhane Guy was found in the passenger seat of a car that had been struck by gunfire. Police tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, WTVR reports.

William & Mary sent a message Friday informing the community of the death of one of their students, Zhykierra Guy. The university says she was a rising senior with plans to graduate in May 2023. She was a Government major and a Business minor.

According to the university, Guy had aspirations to pursue graduate study in either law or business.

Her mom shared with the university, "She was dedicated to giving all her love to family and friends. Her energy and soul touched many students there, and we are grateful as parents for the time she was given to us on earth.”

Funeral services will be held on Monday at Zhykierra’s church, 10151 Chatham Road Vernon Hill, VA. All students, faculty, and staff are welcome.

Any student needing support should reach out to the Dean of Students Office (757-221-2510) or the Counseling Center (757-221-3620).

"At this heartbreaking time, I know you join me in expressing our deepest condolences to Zhykierra’s family and to all whose lives were touched by hers," Ginger Ambler, Vice President for Student Affairs, wrote.

