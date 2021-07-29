William & Mary students now required to receive COVID-19 vaccine before fall semester

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - After William & Mary administration said vaccination rates were too low earlier this week, the university will now require vaccines for all students, faculty and staff before the fall semester.

William & Mary President Katherine A. Rowe announced the news in a letter to students Thursday. Vaccinations are required unless an exemption applies.

The school joins Christopher Newport University, Norfolk State University and Virginia Wesleyan University in local schools requiring vaccination.

Earlier this week, William & Mary said 56% of students reported being vaccinated. While that number jumped to 77% in the past few days, the school is still moving ahead with vaccine requirement.

In her letter, Rowe said the school's "current rates are not sufficient to safeguard our community during in-person activities this fall."

According to William & Mary's updated COVID-19 vaccine requirements as of Thursday, all students, faculty and staff are required to record the first vaccination dose on or before Tuesday, Aug. 10. The second or final dose is due on or before Friday, Sept. 17.

Routine testing of people who are in the process of vaccination or exempted will continue as a condition of their participation in in-person activities.

