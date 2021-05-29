Williamsburg city facilities to fully reopen to public June 1

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - As social distancing requirements and capacity limits have been lifted in Virginia, officials announced Friday that all Williamsburg city facilities will reopen to the public on Tuesday, June 1.

All facilities will reopen except the Quarterpath Recreation Center.

Anyone who is fully vaccinated is no longer required to wear a face mask in city buildings. In accordance with CDC guidelines, people who are unvaccinated should wear face masks indoors. Social distancing is encouraged.

Quarterpath Recreation Center has served as the location for School 6’ Apart, accommodating the children of city employees with their virtual learning needs. City officials say the rec center will continue to operate in this capacity until Williamsburg-James City County Schools adjourn for the summer on Friday, June 18.

The rec center will reopen to the public once it can transition back to its public programming. A reopening date will be announced in the coming weeks.