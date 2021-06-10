Williamsburg community to celebrate grand opening of new Wawa on June 10

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - There's a new Wawa in town!

Wawa is expanding its footprint with the opening of its newest store at 6446 Richmond Road in Williamsburg. From 7:30-8 a.m. Thursday, June 10, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring select VIP customers, charitable contributions and the recognition of local heroes.

The new Williamsburg store will offer customers the latest Wawa innovations such as curbside and delivery as well as its all-new menu items, including its new burger, which officially launched across 900 stores in February.

The following people will be in attendance:

Jason Ratcliffe, Area Manager; James Novelli, General Manager and Wawa associates

York County Department of Fire and Life Safety

York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office

Williamsburg Fire Department

Williamsburg Police Department

Wally Goose, Wawa’s Mascot

In addition to carrying Wawa customer favorites, the new store will feature the latest in Wawa’s fresh, quality and convenient food options, including the new dinner menu offerings, such as the new burger, pasta, Kids Meals, Heat and Eat Meals and more.