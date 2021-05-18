Williamsburg Firefighters respond to fire on Richmond Road

Williamsburg, Va. – Crews responded to a fire on Richmond Road Tuesday afternoon.

Williamsburg Fire Department, James City County Fire Department, and York County Fire and Life Safety responded to a fire in the 1200 block of Richmond Road at 12:21 p.m.

When the first unit arrived they found an active fire involving the wooden shingles on the side of the building. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the incident was marked under control at 1:01 p.m.

Officials say a total of 22 firefighters responded to manage the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Williamsburg Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Team.