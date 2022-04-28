Williamsburg first graders learn responsibility, kindness by planting trees for Arbor Day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Enlightening children to be responsible and kind to Mother Earth is as easy as one, two, tree.

More than 75 first graders planted trees Thursday alongside volunteers, foresters and lineworkers at Dominion Energy. The youngsters are enrolled in Dominion Energy’s environmental education program, Project Plant It!, which gives participating students a free tree seedling and packet of wildflower seeds designed to attract bees and other pollinators.

And the kids didn’t seem to mind getting their hands dirty to learn all about trees.

“I got to learn about trees, like a lot more, and I learned how to plant a tree and I learned about trees," Matthew High, a first grader at J. Blaine Blayton Elementary, explained. "Why are trees important? They help you breathe oxygen. They make a home for animals so we can eat, because we wouldn’t live long without food and oxygen.”

From 2007 to 2022, Dominion Energy has distributed more than 832,000 free trees and wildflower seed packets.

If you want to be just like these first graders and plant a tree, you still have time. Arbor Day is this Friday, April 29th.